SEGD to Host Branded Environments Event at DSE 2020

The SEGD Branded Environments event is returning to DSE in Las Vegas for the fourth year in a row by popular demand.

"SEGD Branded Environments 2020— held in partnership with Digital Signage Expo (DSE) 2020 — is the event for the design of brand-centric customer experiences," said Anna Crider, principal at Entro, and president of the SEGD. "Integrating meaningful brand experiences into places and spaces provides the highest branding return on investment to owners and their users, and we're thrilled to be bringing this program back to the show."

As part of (non-vendor) registration, attendees will also receive access to the DSE show floor to see the latest developments in digital technologies and fire their imaginations about new ways to create solutions in experiential graphic design projects.

To see the full agenda or to register for SEGD Branded Environments, visit segd.org/workshop/2020-branded-environments.

To read more DSE 2020 news, visit avnetwork.com/tag/dse