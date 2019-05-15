Peavey to Debut Elements Marine-Grade CS Series Loudspeakers at InfoComm 2019

The What: Peavey to debut its ElementsTM C Series weatherproof loudspeakers at InfoComm 2019.

The What Else: The American-made Elements CS Series of composite enclosures are constructed from an advanced composite fiberboard material that is dimensionally stable in wet conditions and resists contamination yet has the resonant properties of wood. This material ensures sonic performance while providing reliable service year after year.

In order to qualify for marine-grade ranking, all metal components have been upgraded to 316 stainless steel for even higher resistance to pitting and corrosion. This includes the front grille which is now stainless steel rather than aluminum, and the permeable hydrophobic membrane between the speaker and the grille has also been upgraded. The number of mounting points has been reduced in order to reduce the risk of corrosion and water/salt ingress but a purpose-built U-bracket with a positive locking mechanism is included to allow for fast and easy installation with maximum angle adjustment. The CS versions also feature an integrated multi-tap transformer with 70V, 100V, and 8 Ohm taps along with removable plugs for all ports. All models are available in black or UV-protected marine-grade white. Like the Elements C Series, the CS versions are verified to IP56 level, although in reality the real IP rating is likely to be even higher.

The Elements CS Series is available in three two-way, full range configurations and as a flyable subwoofer. The Elements 115Cs and Elements 112Cs feature 15” and 12” weatherproof Black Widow woofers and an RX22 2” titanium diaphragm compression driver tweeter coupled to a Quadratic-Throat Waveguide rotatable horn. The Elements 115CS and Elements 112CS can be ordered with either a 60° X 40° or a 105° X 60° horn. The Elements 108CS combines a 75° X 75° horn with an 8” weatherproof woofer in a compact and durable enclosure. The Elements 212CS subwoofer is a flyable subwoofer enclosure featuring a pair of 12” weatherproof woofers.

The Bottom Line: The marine-grade versions are specially designed to withstand the ravages of salt water, making them an ideal choice for cruise ships, swimming pools or coastal outdoor applications such as theme parks and resorts, fun fairs, restaurants and more. The marine-grade versions, denoted by a CS suffix, will be available alongside the standard IP56-rated Elements range.

