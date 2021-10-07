IoT and SoC are Revolutionizing Digital Signage

Sony Electronics vice president of B2B Rich Ventura is one of the pro AV industry’s foremost experts on digital signage and realizing its full potential through analytics. In a recent keynote, he “geeks out” on how IoT is playing a large part in driving new levels of data to increase accuracy, relevance, and engagement.

Does That Compute?

“IoT is really helping us change how we modify, how we utilize content, how we utilize digital signage,” Ventura added. Sony plays a large role here. “As we look at how that is really evolving the role of the screen and the role of the display and one of the big evolutions that everybody has seen in the industry is the evolution of system on a chip, having embedded computing on the display and that can come as simple as a simple, easy media player, that's built into a screen, all the way up to a very powerful Windows-based, Linux-based, or Android-based computing platform that's embedded,” he said.

“Now not only do we have sensors that are communicating out to the screens, selecting data, and then driving engagement, but [with system on a chip] the screen itself is now becoming an IoT device,” Ventura said.

Check out Ventura’s full keynote here.

