Sony Hires Rich Ventura To Lead B2B Strategy

Sony Electronics has appointed SCN Hall of Famer Rich Ventura as vice president of B2B for Sony Imaging Products and Solutions Professional Division.

Rich Ventura

In this role, Ventura will provide insight, strategy, and leadership to Sony's display, remote camera, and solutions product portfolio—directly overseeing business and product management, as well as all B2B marketing communications strategies.

In addition, he will nurture and expand Sony relationships in the corporate, education and government sectors to drive growth for Sony's B2B portfolio and create long-term partnerships with strategic systems integrators and distribution partners which will drive engagement among influential corporations and universities.

"We are thrilled to have Rich joining our team and are confident his years of industry experience and strong leadership will bring new insight and help drive accelerated and long-term growth for Sony in these strategic categories," said Theresa Alesso, president, Imaging Products and Solutions Professional Division.

"I'm excited about joining Sony Electronics given their long history of innovation and leadership," added Ventura. "There are amazing opportunities in the industry, and I look forward to delivering value to our partners and customers."

Ventura brings two decades of experience in the professional imaging and display industry. Prior to Sony, Ventura spent nearly 20 years with NEC Display Solutions of America in which he held a variety of roles, including senior vice president of strategy and solutions development.

Ventura is also a respected industry insider in display technology and is a former chairman of the Digital Signage Federation (DSF) and serves on the Former Chairman's Council. In his time on the DSF Board, he developed and supported numerous initiatives for various committees such as The International Committee, Advocacy and Outreach Committee, Membership Committee, and Global DOOH Council. He also has 10 years of military service as a part of the Minnesota National Guard and the US Army Reserves.