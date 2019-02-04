Exertis Scavenger Hunt to Feature New Products and Prizes at ISE 2019

The Exertis Expedition Scavenger Hunt at ISE 2019 will offer resellers the chance to see new products and win prizes, said Warren Lewis, head of Europe at Exertis ProAV Solutions.

To get started, resellers can come to the Exertis Pro AV Solutions stand (14-A100) on the opening day of the show and scan the QR code or they can download the Exertis Expedition Scavenger Hunt app in advance at https://www.scavify.com/download. Once at the site, resellers can type in “Exertis Expedition” to start their own individual expedition with visits to the stands of participating manufacturers and other fun activities including selfies and videos.

The list of participating manufacturers includes: Exertis Unlimited, LG, Samsung, 3M, Dell, Visionect, Unicol, NanoLumens, Hitachi, Specktron, Dynascan, CTOUCH, Vivitek, and Lighthouse.

[What to Expect at ISE 2019]

“The Expedition Scavenger Hunt provides resellers with the unique opportunity see some of the most exciting new solutions being introduced at ISE while winning prizes,” Lewis said. “The Scavenger Hunt was very successful last month for Stampede at CES 2019. Participating vendors and resellers were extremely positive, and, as a result, we’ve adapted it for the European audience attending ISE this year!”

Here’s how the Exertis Expedition Scavenger Hunt works. Resellers scan the QR code or download the app in advance of the show. Resellers then receive a list of stops to make each day of the show, with points automatically assigned every time a stop is completed. New tasks will be added each day of the show. The top five attendees who visit all of the stops and complete all of the Expedition Scavenger Hunt tasks first will win a DJI Spark drone. The winners will be announced at the Exertis Pro AV Solutions stand on the last day of the show at 12:00.

And when resellers are not out hunting on the show floor, they can immerse themselves in new solutions offerings being showcased by the dozens of manufacturers who are part of the Exertis Pro AV Solutions exhibit and Drone Arena.