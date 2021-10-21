Epson America on What to Expect at InfoComm

Over the course of the pandemic, corporate and education settings drastically changed with a technology-led path towards the hybrid and hybrid flexible (HyFlex) environments we see today. This resulted in an uptick of interest in cost-efficient tools and solutions designed to create safe, engaging, and productive environments. With an edge over other display solutions, Epson’s innovative projection technology and collaboration tools seamlessly transition into hybrid and HyFlex work and school models. Specifically, Epson’s advanced laser projection technology with intuitive software and interactive tools can help create extra-large, bright visuals to ensure everyone can clearly and effectively view content and participants—whether in person or remote.

As hybrid and HyFlex learning and work environments continue to become the new normal, AV technology will remain crucial when it comes to keeping employees and students engaged and productive. In today’s business and education settings, large displays have become more important than ever to ensure everyone can see not only the content being shared, but also virtual and in-person participants. Reliable and built to adapt—from hybrid to HyFlex to in-person—Epson’s projection solutions offer greater installation flexibility along with higher brightness and better picture quality to keep everyone engaged from virtually any seat in the conference room, classroom, lecture hall, or when tuning in from home.

Additionally, with an understanding that classrooms and conference rooms come with display size and location constraints, Epson’s projector solutions are designed to eliminate boundaries and free up valuable space when turned off, unlike flat panels. From compact and portable to powerful, permanent-install projectors, Epson, the market leader, provides an extensive selection of cost-effective, innovative display and accessory options that aid in adapting to today’s ever-changing learning and corporate environments.

