Epson Ships Eight New PowerLite Laser Models

The What: Epson is now shipping eight new PowerLite laser projector models that deliver bright, powerful displays: the L520W, L520U, L530U, L630U, L730U, L735U, L630SU and L635SU. Ranging from 5,200 to 7,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness, the new PowerLite projectors offer convenient creative tools and easy installation. From classrooms and meeting spaces to signage and entertainment applications, the new models empower laser-focused learning.

The What Else: The new PowerLite models feature a minimalist, discreet design with black and white color options to fit seamlessly into virtually any environment. Delivering ultra-bright, colorful images with simplified installation and a virtually maintenance-free 20,000-hour laser light source, the projectors offer reliable operation and impactful projection without being bound by a frame.

Providing bright, easy-to-read displays for meetings, lectures and more in education and corporate environments, the PowerLite L520W, L520U, L530U, L630U, and L730U offer powerful performance, flexible placement and exceptional image quality. Different from other classroom or corporate display technology, the PowerLite models can deliver images up to 500 inches with 16:10 or ultra-wide 16:6 displays for optimal visibility from anywhere in a room, or while tuning in virtually.

Combining advanced installation features with high-performance laser projection, the long-throw PowerLite L730U and L735U and short-throw PowerLite L630SU and L635SU deliver bright, beautiful images for nearly any application. From visual merchandising and wayfinding to corporate spaces and entertainment, the new signage models deliver eye-catching graphics that drive engagement. The projectors come with advanced built-in features, including 5GHZ enterprise-level wireless, HDBaseT, edge blending and a content creation app.

The Bottom Line: The PowerLite compact projectors combine impressive visuals with helpful installation tools and connectivity options, making them ideal display solutions for a variety of presentation and signage needs.