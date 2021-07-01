Epson Ships Seven New Pro Series Laser Projectors

The What: Epson is shipping seven new compact laser projectors designed for large venue applications, including what the company claims are the world’s smallest and lightest 10,000 lumen projectors, the EB-PU2010W and EB-PU2010B. Rounding out the new offering are the EB-PU1006W, EB-PU1007W, EB-PU1007B, EB-PU1008W, and EB-PU1008B.

The What Else: Joining Epson’s existing line of Pro Series interchangeable-lens projectors, the new solutions pair with Epson’s lens family. The new models range from 6,000 to 10,000 lumens and offer advanced installation features, 3-chip 3LCD for high color brightness, and WUXGA resolution with 4K Enhancement Technology.

For simplified installation, the new models offer advanced features, including built-in edge blending, image warping, as well as direct content playback with shape overlay tools from USB storage media. The EB-PU1000 Series and EB-PU2010 are compatible with Epson’s wide range of optional powered lenses, including a zero offset, 0.35 ultra-short-throw lens. Epson’s new clip-on optional external camera requires no angle of view adjustment and gives integrators access to automated tools including auto color calibration, screen matching of multiple projectors, tiling assist for edge blends, and the stacking assist function. Geometry correction for stacking can be performed without an external router or PC.

Epson’s latest laser projectors are equipped with built-in Near Field Communication (NFC) function to reduce setup time when commissioning a large number of projectors. With NFC technology, users can read and write setting information using Epson’s mobile app, Epson Projector Config Tool. Users can also control and monitor projectors via the Epson Projector Management application for Windows or set up multiple projectors in a single large space via the Epson Projector Professional Tool (EPPT) application for macOS and Windows.

“Bringing integrators pro-level features and installation tools previously unavailable in this lumen range, the new EB-PU1000 Series and EB-PU2010 include an NFC function and optional external clip-on camera to help simplify installation while empowering creativity as businesses and schools open their doors,” said Ramzi Shakra, product manager, large venue projectors, Epson America, Inc. "Epson engineering innovations have led to a very compact and lightweight design, especially at 10,000 lumens. We are excited to see the creative applications in the display space that these new projectors will enable."

The Bottom Line: The lightweight, compact EB-PU1000 Series and EB-PU2010 are designed for discreet placement in installations to maximize space without compromising quality or sacrificing brightness. They are well suited for use in higher education, corporate, visitor attractions, and signage markets.

The white EB-PU1006W, EB-PU1007W, EB-PU1008W, and EB-PU2010W and black EB-PU1007B, EB-PU1008B, and EB-PU2010B are available now and can be purchased through authorized resellers.