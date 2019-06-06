4K Versatility on Display at Rice University

With hundreds of spaces ranging from huddle rooms, classrooms, conference rooms, departmental rooms, broadcast spaces, public spaces, cafeterias, and sports facilities, Derek Rabuck, Internal Consultant and Project Manager for the Office of Information Technology at Rice University, shares his approach to choosing flat panel displays for each space, and why it matters.

During this live webinar you will learn:

The factors that matter when choosing a display for image quality

Panel size and placement based on room-by-room use-cases

Customizing a professional display for specific use-cases

Expert panelists answer your questions

This webinar was sponsored by Sony.