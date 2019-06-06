Topics

4K Versatility on Display at Rice University

Choosing the right 4K flat panel display for different use-cases at a tier one research institution is critical.

With hundreds of spaces ranging from huddle rooms, classrooms, conference rooms, departmental rooms, broadcast spaces, public spaces, cafeterias, and sports facilities, Derek Rabuck, Internal Consultant and Project Manager for the Office of Information Technology at Rice University, shares his approach to choosing flat panel displays for each space, and why it matters.

During this live webinar you will learn:

  • The factors that matter when choosing a display for image quality
  • Panel size and placement based on room-by-room use-cases
  • Customizing a professional display for specific use-cases
  • Expert panelists answer your questions

This webinar was sponsored by Sony.