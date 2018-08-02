What will AI and robotics mean for higher education? (eCampus News)

"The world around us is getting 'smarter.' Artificial intelligence (AI), data, and natural language processing have enabled Alexa, Siri, Pandora, Netflix, Facebook, Google, Amazon, Waze, and other platforms to become part of our lives. Both AI and robotics are projected to have a massive impact on the global economy. While anticipated improvements in GDP and efficiency are positive, some fear that jobs will be lost through automation. What will AI and robotics mean for higher education? Will automation affect colleges and universities?"—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While the full impact of artificial intelligence in higher ed remains to be seen, it is clear that it will shape student experiences across every discipline while also giving rise to new courses of study focused on their potential. —Eduwire Editors