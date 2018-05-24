What GDPR Means for U.S. Higher Education (Campus Technology)

"On May 25, the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) goes into effect. Like their counterparts in the business world, U.S. colleges and universities are scrambling to figure out how the rules apply to their overseas programs as well as the data they collect on students and employees who are E.U. citizens."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

How will GDPR requirements impact your institution? You’ll need to look into your institution’s data collection policies to assess compliance. —Eduwire Editors