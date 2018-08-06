University of West Florida offers training to strengthen election security efforts (EdScoop)

"The University of West Florida’s Center for Cybersecurity, which began training state information technology personnel in March, is continuing its training into the 2018 midterm elections for employees in the Florida Department of State, county election supervisors and IT staff."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In the wake of recent Russian hacking investigations, security concerns around elections have been attracting a great deal of attention. This cybersecurity training program is hoping to shore up election security via hands-on instruction and timely curriculum. —Eduwire Editors