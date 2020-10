"The University of California, Davis and the city of Sacramento have chosen the UC Davis Health Campus as the location for the first phase of the 25-acre Aggie Square hub, a collaborative technology and innovation campus."—Source: Education Dive

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As communities try to find solutions to new problems, innovation plays a key role in solving the puzzle. By leveraging institutional resources and research through a partnership, both the city and the school benefit. —Eduwire Editors