Megatrends Prompt Universities to Innovate and Internationalize (The EvoLLLution)

"Globally, higher education enrollment is projected to reach 332 million by 2030—an increase of 56 percent, or 120 million students—from 2015. Likewise, the number of internationally mobile students will reach 6.9 million by 2030—an increase of 51 percent, or 2.3 million students, from 2015."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Keeping up with higher ed trends ensures that your institutional strategies have an eye on the must-haves of the future. Read about the 8 hot megatrends and what they could mean for your school. —Eduwire Editors