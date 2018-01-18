Is The Force With SPOCs? How Small, Private Online Courses Are Taking On MOOCs for Corporate Supremacy (The EvoLLLution)

"The corporate training market is large, competitive and immensely promising for education providers who can stand out and serve the needs of the space. Colleges and universities have been competing with non-institutional education providers for years, but as MOOC providers begin to turn their attention here, the potential for online learning in the corporate education space is becoming increasingly clear. "—Source: The EvoLLLution



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Read this insight from a provider that explains how SPOCs (small private online courses) are proving to be a better model than their larger MOOC counterparts in the corporate training world. —Eduwire Editors