3 ways ASU is reaching the “new normal” student (eCampus News)

"Emerging technologies are threatening traditional roles and have created a demand for new types of skilled workers. This challenge is even greater for people already in the workforce. By 2020, 65 percent of all jobs will require postsecondary education and training beyond high school. Those with fewer qualifications will find themselves struggling against significantly more barriers to successful careers while employers will continue to deal with workforce shortages."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With “nontraditional” students now in the minority at many institutions, schools are tasked with restructuring programs to fit evolving needs. Read how ASU is forging new pathways to support learners at every stage. —Eduwire Editors