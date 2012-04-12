A Change in LCD Panel Biz Could Bring Changes

This rather tech/geeky news about LCD panel production details may not seen like it will impact your business, but if you’re in pro AV, digital signage, or custom home theater markets, it will. Remember a decade or so ago, when Texas Instruments began shipping more basic DLP light engines to their video projector OEM partners– as opposed to the complete light engine ready to go into a projector? That freed up the projection manufacturers to differentiate their products. For LCD TV makers, this shift in the LCD cell business, also, will allow them more flexibility in module and TV design, which should lead to greater product differentiation. Yet another reason the LCD panel is here to stay at the top of the display world for years to come:

