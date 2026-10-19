Pro AV Newsmakers: Planar's New Digs, USSI Global's New COO, and Almo Pro AV Acquisition News

It was another busy week of Pro AV full of people on the move, companies on the move, partnerships made, and events announced. Perhaps the biggest headline of the week came from Almo Pro AV.

[Ready for Transport: The Integration Guide to NDI 2026]

Almo Pro AV will have a new look in 2027. One Equity Partners (OEP) has begun the process to purchase its parent company Nexora and become its long-term investment partner. Based on the purchasing agreement, the transition to ownership is expected to be completed by March 2027.

“This partnership doesn’t change our direction. It accelerates where we’re already headed,” said Dan Smith, EVP, Almo Pro AV. “Our vendor partners and customers can continue to count on the connections they have today, combined with the specialized support that sets Almo Pro AV apart. With OEP’s investment and experience growing technology and distribution businesses, we now have a much larger platform to build on our strengths and create even greater value for our partners.”

We'll bring you more as the closing date nears, but for now, sit back and get caught up on the week that was in your Monday dose of Pro AV Newsmakers.

People News

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USSI Global Promotes Amanda Flynn to Chief Operations Officer

(Image credit: USSI Global)

USSI Global has promoted Amanda Flynn to chief operating officer. Previously serving as chief revenue officer, Flynn is focused on advancing the company's service capabilities, aligning operations with evolving customer needs and driving strategic growth. In her new role, Flynn is identifying opportunities to expand USSI Global's service offerings, refining processes to improve the customer experience, and ensuring the organization is positioned to support customers as their technology and business needs evolve.

Throughout her 18-year career with USSI Global, Flynn has held leadership roles spanning business development, customer relations, sales and revenue operations, including five years overseeing and managing one of the company's largest revenue generating customers. This experience has given her a deep understanding of customer needs, operational challenges and opportunities to develop innovative service solutions that drive long-term partnerships and growth.

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Visionary Appoints Chris Floyd as Design and Support Engineer

(Image credit: Visionary Solutions)

Visionary Solutions has appointed Chris Floyd as design and support engineer. Floyd brings 15 years of Pro AV experience spanning AV/IT engineering, system design, programming, commissioning, and technical support, with a background that includes both systems integration and end-user operations.

Floyd’s experience spans enterprise and health care environments, where he has worked across AV, control systems, digital signal processing, networking, and collaboration platforms. Before joining Visionary, Floyd served as an AV systems engineer and control systems programmer at TEKsystems. His responsibilities included programming Crestron, Q-SYS and Extron systems, configuring Biamp Tesira DSP and Dante audio networks and commissioning divisible-room and multiroom installations. He worked with engineers, integrators, vendors and client IT teams to resolve issues involving network switching, multicast, control systems and AV transport.

Previously, Floyd worked at AVI-SPL, designing, programming, commissioning and supporting enterprise audiovisual and collaboration systems. He developed standardized control and user interface solutions, integrated conferencing systems and created documentation to support consistent deployment and long-term maintenance. Earlier in his career, he spent more than 12 years at UC Davis Health, supervising and supporting boardrooms, medical education facilities, lecture halls and conference environments.

Company News and Events

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D-Tools, announced the dates for its 2027 D-Tools User Conference (DTUC 2027). The event will take place March 22–24, 2027, at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead.

DTUC 2027 is the first user conference since D-Tools and Portal.io joined forces, and its theme, “Let’s Build Together,” is both a milestone and an invitation. About 150 integration business leaders are expected to join users of all three solutions (Portal, D-Tools Cloud, and D-Tools System Integrator) for training, education, and conversation, and to help shape where the software goes next.

In addition to the hands-on training and roadmap discussions, attendees will benefit from topics focused on operational efficiency such as faster and more accurate quoting, AI in proposals, selling recurring services, hiring and team building, inventory and procurement, and the sales-to-operations handoff. Attendees will work directly with D-Tools product, support, and leadership teams to help shape the product roadmap.

Humly, Comeen by LumApps Unite Workplace Experience Technology

Humly and Comeen by LumApps announced a new technology integration partnership that connects Humly’s workplace hardware devices with Comeen by LumApps’s smart meeting room solution. The partnership creates a seamless experience for organizations seeking to combine enterprise workplace management software with trusted, purpose-built workplace hardware.

The integration enables organizations using Comeen by LumApps’s workplace platform to deploy Humly Room Display hardware to supply meeting room details and support workplace navigation. Together, the combined solution makes it easier for employees to book the right space and see availability at a glance while giving organizations the tools to reduce ghost meetings, which represent nearly one-third of today’s meeting room bookings. It also allows customers to apply smarter booking rules, use workplace analytics to optimize office space, and support AI-powered room booking directly from tools such as Google Chat, Microsoft Teams, and Slack, identifying the best space based on availability, capacity, equipment, and location to help employees book faster while improving insight into real room usage.

Planar Opens New Showroom in Nashville

Planar opened its new showroom in Nashville, TN. The latest addition to Planar’s North America showroom network provides visitors the opportunity to experience the company’s display solutions firsthand and connect with local Planar personnel.

Located at Custom House in Nashville’s Berry Hill studio district, just 15 minutes from downtown, the district brings together the people and technology behind Music City’s creative community, making Custom House a natural setting to showcase Planar’s latest display technologies.

Planar will celebrate the opening of its new Nashville showroom with a Grand Opening event on Thursday, Oct. 29. Attendees are invited to be among the first to experience the new space, explore Planar’s latest display innovations and connect with the local Planar team.

Sony Honored with Prestigious Technology and Engineering Emmy Award

Sony Corporation has been named a recipient of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' (NATAS) 77th Annual Technology and Engineering Emmy Award for its contributions to Networked Media Open Specifications (NMOS). The award is shared jointly with the Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), and Streampunk Media (Streampunk Media), recognizing their collective contributions to establishing NMOS as the industry-standard control framework for networked live production.

NMOS is a suite of open specifications developed under AMWA that enables unified discovery, registration, and control of video and audio equipment—such as cameras and monitors—from different manufacturers in networked live production environments, including broadcast studios and broadcast vehicles. As the broadcast industry has accelerated its transition to IP-based workflows, NMOS has become the standard for ensuring interoperability in multi-vendor deployments. Sony has embedded NMOS across a wide range of its Networked Live production products, including HDC Series cameras, HDCE Series camera extension adaptors, MLS-X1 and XVS Series switchers, BVM Series monitors, Nevion VideoIPath media orchestration platform and Virtuoso software-defined media node.