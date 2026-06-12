Genelec Introduces Smart IP Controller 2.0 App

Genelec is continuing to enhance the experience of its Smart IP loudspeaker series with the release of Smart IP Controller 2.0 mobile app for audio control. Featuring a completely new user interface, the new app simplifies control of small-scale installations, making operation faster, clearer and more accessible.

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Smart IP Controller 2.0 has been significantly updated to deliver a more robust, responsive, and intuitive interface for end users as well as integrators. Developed from the ground up, version 2.0 creates a more streamlined interface that prioritizes ease of use.

Available for download on smartphones and tablets (iOS or Android), the app is designed for control of Genelec Smart IP audio-over-IP installations, popular in hospitality and retail venues. The app allows easy daily viewing and management of loudspeaker zones, each with its own set of controls for precise audio adjustment. Based on user feedback, the app has been carefully designed to improve usability in day-to-day operations.

App installation is guided through a simple and efficient process that automatically discovers loudspeaker zones created on the network. Some or all preconfigured zones can be assigned within the app, allowing for a personalized and user-centric control experience.

A visually refined user interface provides simple control of essential system functions, such as volume, mute and power on/off. The app delivers easy access to profiles configured in Genelec’s Smart IP Manager software, enabling quick recall of EQ, level and input settings tailored to different spaces and applications. The app can be simultaneously used on multiple control devices.

“Smart IP Controller 2.0 takes everything users valued in the original app, and refines it into a fast, intuitive experience,” said Aki Mäkivirta, R&D director at Genelec. “The new app provides a natural extension of the Smart IP system, giving users flexible, reliable control in most installations without the need to invest in automation systems or network technology-specific training. The new app is a key step in making Smart IP installed audio systems more accessible in all applications”.