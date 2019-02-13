What I Love About Digital Signage

I'm not shy about my love for digital signage. I'm attracted to the cross-pollination of art and technology. I think it's pretty darn cool that a visual artist can sit down with a tech manager, and, together, they can make something beautiful and functional.

Digital signage is an exciting, ever-developing field, and I know I'm not alone in my admiration. In honor of Valentine's Day, I asked digital signage pros what they love about digital signage.

Brandy Alvarado, Marketing & Business Development Manager, rp Visual Solutions

Whether in retail, transportation, or an entertainment venue—if done right—digital signage can be quite an effective tool for so many applications. I especially love when it looks as if it’s meant to be where it is in its environment. It’s literally becomes part of the building or infrastructure. Being on a team where the seams matter, I’m also especially fond of a seamless look, feel, and finish, and appreciate what a great mounting solution provides to achieve that appearance.

Alison Maxson, Senior Manager, Marketing & Communications, Absen

As one of the fastest growing technology sectors, it is always great to see how various companies are pushing the envelope in creativity and functionality with digital signage. I adore the unique ways the technology is leveraged to create individual experiences—especially with VR and AR involved.

Adam Schmidt, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Leyard and Planar

I love the endless opportunity for innovation in digital signage because the potential is still largely untapped in this ubiquitous and growing market. Contemporary and future display technology is key to unlocking the potential of digital signage. Not long ago, any digital signage was captivating. But today, small black rectangles with uninteresting one-way content just doesn’t cut it. We in the display community are constantly making digital signage more attractive, more immersive, and more data-driven.

Brian McClimans, Vice President of Sales, Americas and APAC, Peerless-AV

As a long-standing member of the digital signage space, I have experienced many wonderful aspects of the industry. What I love most about digital signage, though, is the ability to be able to communicate instantaneously with anyone in the world. From eye-catching, dynamic content to environment-changing projection mapping, the possibilities with digital signage are endless.

Ann Holland, VP of Marketing, BrightSign

I love the creative possibilities of digital signage. There are nearly no limits! Take a look at the Levi’s flagship store in Times Square with BrightSign and Reflect running D3 LED screens that blanket more than 1,000 square feet of prime wall space. Touch screens drive immersive experiences, software manages content based on detailed analytics, projection mapping delivers visuals that fill the viewer with awe, 4K has taken over, and the HDR / Dolby Vision color space is truly stunning.

Richard Ventura, Vice President of Strategic Management, NEC Display Solutions

I love the experiences digital signage provides end-users and the design innovation it inspires. As IoT sets customer expectations higher, integrators must find new ways to seamlessly incorporate signage. I also love the way data has impacted the industry—finding new ways to combine data and technology to transform organizations and spaces is where the true fun begins.



Brandon Breznick, Assistant Communications Manager, Premier Mounts

We love digital signage because of how much influence it can bring a purchaser. Pairing captivating content with good display positioning means that marketing messages can be well received by clients and customers. When customers are comfortable, the amount of sales will increase and AV solutions make that possible.