This Complete Walking Immersive Experience Is Captivating

By Wayne Cavadi
( AV Network )
published

Using both projection mapping and VR technologies, guests are taken on an 80-minute interactive, engulfing trek.

The transforme immersive exhibit captivating guests through projection mapping and VR.
(Image credit: OASIS immersive)

Guests that visit the OASIS immersion in Montreal, Quebec, are in for an artistic, VR treat. Eight stories are brought together in a story that focuses on courage and empathy on an international scale in the transformé exhibit (opens in new tab)

[9 Large-Venue Projectors and Key Features Experts Recommend as Live Events Return] (opens in new tab) 

Using both projection mapping and VR technologies, adults and children alike are taken on a tour of several galleries—like challenges that help us grow, the crossroads of place, and a renewed outlook emerges—spanning countries from the United States to France to Japan. 

[Check out These Massive 3D Immersive LED Experiences] (opens in new tab)

The 80-minute trek through VR, projection-mapped art was originally designed for virtual reality headsets. Now, the OASIS immersion brings it to life for guests to enjoy of all ages. 

Go ahead and see for yourself.

Wayne Cavadi
Wayne Cavadi
Content Manager

Wayne Cavadi is the content manager of Systems Contractor News. Prior to taking a leap into the Pro AV industry, Wayne was a journalist and content lead for Turner Sports, covering the NCAA, PGA, and Major and Minor League Baseball. His work has been featured in a variety of national publications including Bleacher Report, Lindy's Magazine, MLB.com and The Advocate. When not writing, he hosts the DII Nation Podcast, committed to furthering the stories and careers of NCAA Division II student-athletes. Follow his work on Twitter at @WayneCavadi_2 or the SCN mag (opens in new tab) Twitter page.