This Complete Walking Immersive Experience Is Captivating

Guests that visit the OASIS immersion in Montreal, Quebec, are in for an artistic, VR treat. Eight stories are brought together in a story that focuses on courage and empathy on an international scale in the transformé exhibit (opens in new tab).

Using both projection mapping and VR technologies, adults and children alike are taken on a tour of several galleries—like challenges that help us grow, the crossroads of place, and a renewed outlook emerges—spanning countries from the United States to France to Japan.

The 80-minute trek through VR, projection-mapped art was originally designed for virtual reality headsets. Now, the OASIS immersion brings it to life for guests to enjoy of all ages.

Go ahead and see for yourself.