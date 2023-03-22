Check out These Massive 3D Immersive LED Experiences

While skimming through LinkedIn mindlessly, as one does, I caught a glimpse of an enormous LED display in Hubei in China (opens in new tab). The display, measuring in at more than 10,000 square feet, was titled The Eye of the Three Towns.

As passersby walked the busy square, a variety of fruit and flowers were "thrown" their way, while digital people waved to the world below. The display was powered by LAMPRO, which is part of the Unilumin Group. In going down the rabbit hole, I discovered these 3D displays were created with the Unilumin Naked-eye 3D Case Collection.

As it turns out, there are quite a few of these 3D, immersive experiences throughout China's busiest outdoor areas and buildings. Whether it is a whale coming at you, a large orangutan serving up some food, an entire building becoming engulfed in a virtual waterfall, or a kitten playing with its toys, walkers in the areas can't help but stop and stare. Imagine the driver distractions if you're driving through.

Lucky for us, Unilumin has a quick-hit compilation of all these displays in one video. Check it out below.