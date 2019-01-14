Road to ISE: Atlona

In our series of #RoadtoISE blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at ISE 2019.

Garth Lobban (Image credit: Johnstaleyphoto.com)

Q&A with Garth Lobban, Director of Marketing, Atlona.

Q: Why ISE?

GARTH LOBBAN: ISE has proven—especially the past few years—to be a premier show not only for the region, but the world. It is a place companies are comfortable introducing new products. I like meeting people from all over the world and listening to a different perspective of how the products impact their country. In turn, we adapt to the needs.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

GL: The continued acceptance of IP for audio-visual signal distribution is without question the most exciting trend. It’s no longer a question of “will we”?. As an industry, we are clearly moving to the IP backbone. At ISE2019, the discussion will focus on how manufacturers can provide the most complete solution for our customers.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

GL: With our All-IP Meeting Space, Atlona has demonstrated that it is possible to send video, USB (for cameras, peripherals and more), and control signals over a common network. In addition, we integrate fully with audio DSP manufacturers to carry Dante and AES67 signals. We have quickly evolved our OmniStream and Velcoity solutions to inspire an Everything over IP strategy.

Atlona OmniStream

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

GL: Tech managers will enjoy a native solution for their IP backbones. Atlona’s OmniStream and Velocity product lines work natively in this environment, and are easy for tech managers to operate and maintain within their businesses and organizations.

