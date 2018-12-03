Road to ISE: 22Miles

In our series of #RoadtoISE blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at ISE 2019.

Q&A with Tomer Mann, EVP, SVP of Sales, 22Miles.

Q: Why ISE?

Tomer Mann: At 22Miles, we believe the European market is a huge opportunity that still has a small amount of really premium-level CMS players, and we know that our cross-platform can be a huge benefit to many amazing corporations and new system integrators that may not be as exposed to 22 Miles as in the states. We believe 2019 will be our biggest and best year yet. ISE will only help showcase our feature-rich solutions we are rolling out in HTML5, Carry2Mobile to Mobile AR Wayfinding, Brightsign room booking, and video wall applications from smart retail, to corporations, education, and other venues into the European and Asian markets more effectively and faster.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

TM: It seems like display manufacturers always step up at ISE with their newest and greatest models, and it's always exciting to see the medium for our solution to work with going into the future. We also get excited about the different data-driven devices for smart city technology and other organizational markets. We always seem to learn more about what overall trends in digital media and how we can continue to be trend setters ourselves in market—we like to stay head of the curve.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

TM: The new HTML5 rollout we just released to support any SOC units, Brightsign, and Chrome OS will truly be a huge value-add for all the system integrators in the region; now they can feel more excited to partner with us since we can truly be hardware agnostic for them. We are very excited about the opportunity this year to show off our Carry2Mobile and how any screen can turn into a mobile web interactive experience with no downloading necessary—allowing integrators to see the benefit in our platform capabilities. Our solutions are flexible and integrators will feel comfortable knowing 22Miles products support almost any 3rd party API solutions to automate and auto-sync day-to-day software.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

TM: We are very excited to interact with any tech managers attending the show. We know that once they understand all our features—from corporate 3D wayfinding, mobile app design to API to SDK capabilities, our room booking to any push/pull integrations, virtual receptionist, and video wall mapping feature sets—they will know they will never have to look for another CMS solution again.

We always look forward to the engagement at ISE with all those potential clients, we know they will immediately see our differentiators and understand our competitive solution and be ready to kick off some POCs throughout their organizations, campus, or venue space.

To learn more, visit 22Miles at Stand 8-E450 at ISE 2019.