Road to ISE 2020: Datapath

In our series of #RoadtoISE blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at ISE 2020.

Q&A with Kay Mumford, marketing communications manager, Datapath

Q: Why ISE 2020?

KAY MUMFORD: ISE is now established as the world's largest pro AV event, and as such it provides us with an excellent platform to engage directly with our customers and target audience. With such a broad range of visitors from all over the world, it allows us to identify business development opportunities, as well as listen to customer feedback regarding our latest solutions.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

KM: From a Datapath perspective, we are particularly excited to be demonstrating our new hard KVM over IP solution - the perfect control partner to our video processors in a control room environment. Elsewhere, we can expect to see a lot of reduced pixel pitch LED as costs come down. With a lot of talk of AI in AV, it will be interesting to see who is blazing the trail in applying artificial intelligence into their solutions and how it is being utilized.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

KM: ISE is the global debut of our latest FX4 processor with HDR capability, allowing for truly dynamic displays. This year, we will be having a split booth for our final year in Amsterdam, with dedicated demonstration areas where visitors can get hands on with all our latest video wall management hardware and software.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

KM: As mentioned, our new KVM solution - Arqa - gets its first showing at ISE this year. The benefits of Arqa to, for example, a control room environment, are considerable and we look forward to showing it in action. We offering a sneak peek at the solution in the photo above.

