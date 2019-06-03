InfoComm Inspo: VITEC

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're getting inspired by InfoComm 2019 exhibitors and learning what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they'll show in their booths.

Bryan Reksten

Q&A with Bryan Reksten, VP of Marketing, VITEC

Q: What about InfoComm inspires you?

BRYAN REKSTEN: InfoComm is an exciting opportunity for AV pros from across the world to come together and be surrounded by thought-provoking innovations that spur meaningful conversations. As I consider the products VITEC will be showing this year, I am always amazed at how we develop a solution for a specific market or industry, but then a customer or integrator approaches us with new use case that we had not considered before. The "live lab" environment of InfoComm provides a wonderful forum for us to engage with our partners and provide solutions to their problems.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

BR: Pro AV has a big role to play in the emerging eSports market. New purpose-built eSports venues will demand AV solutions that allow fans to feel closer to the action. I expect to see technologies at the show that will support this trend—from larger, configurable displays to IPTV solutions that can keep pace with all their streaming needs to delivering live and on-demand video streams to personalized mobile experiences. This market is a new frontier with enormous opportunity that I expect more than a few integrators at the show will be seriously exploring, or at the very least, discussing.

VITEC’s EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage Solution

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

BR: Integrators want technology partners that are easy to work with and offer solutions that can be easily integrated into their existing workflows. The VITEC EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage platform is a robust IPTV solution that can work with any network and will unleash the full potential of an IPTV service. We continue to expand the capabilities of the platform to meet customer’s growing demand for new features, including video on demand, dynamic digital signage, video wall processing, mobility, and much more. The user interface is simple yet comprehensive, saving organizations time and money. Integrators will be inspired by not only how the EZ TV platform quickly adapts to required workflows but also how easily VITEC can develop a solution to meet their customer’s requirements.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

BR: Tech managers will be inspired by the flexibility of our EZ TV IPTV platform because it is network agnostic and can support a renovation project or new construction. VITEC has over 30 years of experience with a solid engineering and project management team that work directly with tech managers to both design solutions and get them installed.

