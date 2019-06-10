InfoComm Inspo: Riedel

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're getting inspired by InfoComm 2019 exhibitors and learning what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they'll show in their booths.

Joyce Bente

Q&A with Joyce Bente, President, Riedel North America.

Q: What about InfoComm inspires you?

JOYCE BENTE: What’s really cool about InfoComm is the vastly different audiences that we run into between the Orlando and Vegas sites. For this year’s show in Orlando, we especially look forward to catching up with friends and clients from many of the theme park and cruise ship companies that call Florida home. Of course, the huge screens and amazing projection technologies could inspire anyone! But nothing inspires us like seeing the lightbulb go off after explaining one of our solutions to a visitor.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

JB: As the convergence of traditional broadcast and pro AV continues, each are closely watching IP and its promise of less expensive signal infrastructures. With this shift, more and more clients are asking us what we offer in terms of an IP future. Our Artist intercom platform is the only one that supports all of the existing signal standards and our Bolero Wireless intercom uses an AES67 network to distribute antennas. Everyone has an IP network and they are very interested in seeing how they can leverage it for their comms and AV needs.



Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

JB: We love to see integrators on the stand and really go out of our way to explain what we’re offering and tie that into the projects that they are working on today. Several of our products are software-defined and integrators really love that because they can specify one piece of hardware and then the software that addresses the current need. The ability to upgrade a product simply by virtue of replacing firmware is incredibly powerful and sends a clear statement that we’re very much aware of the economics of building a facility and want clients to be secure in the knowledge that their investments are safe.



Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

JB: End users are looking to create efficiencies and make their jobs easier because, let’s face it, jobs aren’t getting any easier! If their pain point is communications, then we really enjoy showing them how the crystal clear communications from Artist and Bolero can make their jobs and productions better. If they are looking at ways to improve the way signals move through their facility, then MediorNet is the solution for them. Either way, Riedel makes products that address todays challenges and our team is available to help them find the way.



