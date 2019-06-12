InfoComm Inspo: Nureva

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're getting inspired by InfoComm 2019 exhibitors and learning what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they'll show in their booths.

Nancy Knowlton

Q&A with Nancy Knowlton, CEO, Nureva.

Q: What about InfoComm inspires you?

NANCY KNOWLTON: I am excited to attend InfoComm every year for two reasons. First, we work very hard to bring new ideas and products to InfoComm, and we’re eager to get reactions from our channel and end users to our concepts. Of course, we will have already de-risked our development activities with a high level of end user engagement prior to and during the development activities. InfoComm will be the first major face-to-face interaction allowing for direct feedback from end users and our channel.

Second, I always look forward to seeing the range of new products that other companies are bringing to market. Innovation is hard, so I love to see the creativity that exists in so many of the industry’s product announcements. It gives us a good opportunity to gauge how we are doing relative to competitors and others as well. That can be a positive in terms of our own confidence or giving us a nudge to get going.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

NK: I expect to see a strong focus on user needs, not just feeds and speeds. Everybody has just a little bit different take on what users want and need, so it will be interesting to see how that gets manifested in their products.

I also expect to hear better articulation from channel members about the types of products that interest their customers. At some other industry shows, we have seen some elevated and different requirements expressed by end users, so it will be interesting to better understand how the channel is interpreting and expressing those needs.

Nureva will be showcasing its full solution at Infocomm 2019—including Nureva Wall, Span Workspace, and its HDL300 audio conferencing system.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

NK: They are designed to make integrators’ jobs easier. We focus on ease-of-use so our products are easy to buy, easy to install, easy to deploy, and easy to use.

We want integrators to see what the fuss is about with our products. Our customers have told us that they have introduced our products to their integrators and told them that they want them. That’s a very powerful statement that integrators have not been able to ignore. We want to be able to spend time with integrators who know us and those who discover us at InfoComm so that they can really understand what we bring to the equation that can help them and their customers.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

NK: Our solutions deliver on a great customer experience reducing support calls and complaints. Let’s face it—no one calls IT to compliment them on great solutions. It’s the absence of complaints that drives so many IT managers.

We want tech managers to see the functionality in our products that their users are starting to request. We’ve recently had tech managers see our solutions at industry shows say “This should deliver the functionality that our end users are requesting.” Upon further probing, they have told us that their users can’t say specifically what they want, but they speak in terms of the way they want to work with their colleagues. The tech manager’s job is to interpret those statements and bring back some viable options.



