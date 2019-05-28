InfoComm Inspo: BlueSound Professional

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're getting inspired by InfoComm 2019 exhibitors and learning what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they'll show in their booths.

Graeme Harrison

Q&A with Graeme Harrison, VP and General Manager, Bluesound Professional

Q: What about InfoComm inspires you?

GRAEME HARRISON: There are lots of things that inspire me about InfoComm—the opportunity to see lots of products in a few days and, therefore, to be able to determine trends, the TIDE conference, and CenterStage. Of course, I'm most excited about the people that I’m able to meet up with during the show.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

GH: To be honest, I’ve been disappointed by the lack of true innovation that I’ve seen in the past few years within our industry. What I’m hoping to see is the future of control tha is long overdue—the paradigm of a touch panel on a boardroom table is very outdated now and has been overtaken by control in the home utilizing voice, if-this-then-that, and learning. What I’m hoping that our industry will embrace is machine learning and, eventually, the broader field of artificial intelligence. Holly Herndon’s remarkable recent album Proto uses an artificial intelligence called Spawn alongside (and learning from) human vocalists and musicians to create an entirely new musical language. If this is happening in content creation, we, as an AV industry, really need to up our game in terms of content processing, control, and delivery.

The BSP125 Streaming Powered Speaker is a compact, but powerful speaker with in-built BluOS multi-zone music streaming capabilities

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

GH: Bluesound Professional solutions allow integrators to install music systems into commercial environments quickly and easily, using an entirely new (to the commercial space) and different operating system, and decentralized hardware ecosystem. This enables complete facilities to be intuitively set up and controlled—and allows for almost limitless flexibility and expandability. These solutions are easy to install and set up, and can completely remove the necessity for equipment racks.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

GH: Our solutions allow tech managers to access content from a wide variety of sources—any local network-connected files or a large number of streaming services. This means that a huge library of music can be accessed and easily organized into playlists and presets allowing the music to be tailored precisely to the spaces as well as the time of day and particular event happening within the space. The hardware can be controlled from any device—phones, tables, computers, third-party control systems, and physical remote controls and wall panels. Finally, the hardware is updated over the air to allow access to new services and features in the same way as a Tesla car. Bluesound Professional uniquely provides music replay and streaming services in an ecosystem designed for the 21st century.

To learn more, visit BlueSound Professional in Booth 5465 at InfoComm 2019.