InfoComm Connections: ViewSonic

Ryan Strayer

Q&A with Ryan Strayer, Senior Director of Sales/B2B Channel Chief, ViewSonic Corp.

Q: Why should attendees connect with you virtually?

RYAN STRAYER: Due to this extraordinary challenge playing out around the world, we find ourselves having to adapt in ways that are both demanding and inspiring, including how we interact with each other. Technology has been playing a major role in how we do this. At ViewSonic, we are seeing how display solutions are taking on an ever-increasing part of how business is conducted, from communications with each other and providing information.

Because of these new challenges, even our annual gathering to see and interact with our friends, partners, and peers, and introducing exciting new products is changing. This year, at InfoComm 2020, ViewSonic will continue to interact with, and offer visitors to our virtual booth, as close to a physical experience as possible, providing answers via online interaction. Our virtual presence is slated to be stimulating and interactive, as we offer support to our industry partners.

Q: What's the one product you're introducing that attendees should see and why?

RS: ViewSonic is introducing new display solutions that can help our professional AV partners’ businesses move forward. Touchless communications and information displays are at the forefront to this ever-changing environment, and we are here to help companies and organizations that need to scale their spaces quickly with products that are easy to install and maintain.

ViewSonic LD163 (Image credit: ViewSonic)

One of the key product introductions is the ViewSonic Direct View LED commercial display. The LD series is a premium, all-in-on, 24/7 direct view LED display that delivers cost-effective video wall solutions. The 153-inch LD135 and 163-inch LD163 Direct View LED displays boast seamless, stunning image quality in multiple pre-assembled panels that are easy to install, calibrate, and maintain. With the built-in screen sharing software, multiple users can collaborate and share their content wirelessly from their own devices. The ViewSonic LD series of displays transform any large room into a dynamic visual communications hub.

The LD series of Direct View LED displays are just one of the new display solutions that ViewSonic is introducing at InfoComm 2020. Though a virtual experience isn’t the same as one-on-one, face-to-face interaction, we hope that we can offer a similar type of familiarity and understanding in our encounters this year. We can’t lose sight of the importance of essential support, virtual or physical.

