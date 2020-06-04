InfoComm Connections: Samsung

In our series of InfoComm Connected blogs, we're chatting with InfoComm 2020 exhibitors to see why you should virtually visit their booths—plus, you're getting a preview of their latest innovations.

Harry Patz

Q&A with Harry Patz, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Display Division, Samsung.

Q: Why should attendees connect with you virtually?

HARRY PATZ: Businesses rely on digital signage now more than ever to share information with employees, patrons, and guests. As companies evaluate what it means to go back to work, we have been rethinking how Samsung can help customers get back to business safely and efficiently. With our robust product ecosystem, we have worked with our partners to develop bundles to fit the ever-changing needs of businesses as new CDC guidelines are announced.

Samsung is committed to providing the best service to our customers, despite the current ongoing challenges, and we look forward to showcasing these display offerings during InfoComm Connected.

Q: What's the one product you're introducing that attendees should see and why?

HP: We are excited to showcase our recently launched Pro TV during InfoComm Connected. The Pro TV was is a new way for small- and medium-sized business owners to captivate customers, while providing the highest level of content and display flexibility. The screen ranges in size from 43- to 75-inches and has an extended 16 hours, 7 days a week operating time.

Samsung Pro TV (Image credit: Samsung)

Whether sharing new promotions or elevating brand awareness, the crystal ultra-high definition display offers a crisp and clear picture that is four times more powerful than the resolution of full HD. The Pro TV comes equipped with the Samsung Business TV app, allowing for customizable content from the user’s phone or tablet. The Pro TV’s versatility makes it the ideal solution for businesses across verticals such as hospitality, retail, education, healthcare, and more.

To learn more, virtually visit Samsung at InfoComm 2020 Connected.

