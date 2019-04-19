Getting the Good

Last year I read Self-Inflicted Wounds: Heartwarming Tales of Epic Humiliation by Aisha Tyler and this quote stuck out so much that I wrote it down and saved it—it’s the perfect quote for May as we celebrate young industry professionals with The Nine.

“Youth is not wasted on the young. The young are busy wasting youth as hard and fast as they possibly can so that not one single drop if it is left over for later. They are getting while the getting is freaking good.”

No matter your age, living a passionate and purpose-filled life is critical to your success in life—both at home and in the workplace. How do you bring passion to the AV industry? How do you inspire yourself and your team? When you meet a new client, what do you think they take away from your encounter? When we invest in ourselves and expand our horizons, we can electrify those around us. When we choose to hear each other and learn from each other, we deepen relationships. Who is the youngest person or the newest hire in your organization? What’s one fascinating or valuable thing you’ve learned from them? Stay curious and keep surprising yourself.

This potent sense of passion and curiosity is evident in each member of our 2019 Nine class. They represent the future of our industry, but they are also pushing it forward in new, unexpected directions.

It’s inspiring to be around people who are living their best lives, so let’s take a page from the playbook of the young and get it while the getting is good.