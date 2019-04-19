The Nine: The Future of AV

The future is now and this year’s class of SCN The Nine is ready for it.

They’re bold—they take risks, like Matt Gajowniczek did starting his integration company when he was still a college student.

They seek to build relationships, but do it differently than those who have come before them. The majority of this year’s class is active in the #AVTweeps community on social media and have met prospective customers, employers, and mentors because of it. Just ask Kev Talbot, who has seen his network grow twofold since he began actively participating in industry Twitter chats.

They seek to understand. All of them spoke of the importance of listening to clients, coworkers, and partners to create the best AV experiences possible. Many of them—like Mike Brandes and Dayna Baumann—spend the majority of their days problem-solving and striving to exceed client expectations.

They believe hustle and heart will set them apart. Each and every one of The Nine is extremely hardworking and passionate about what they do, in the workplace and at home. This year’s class is talented in many ways—in terms of their career potential and their hobbies—and grinds like no other to continue doing what they love.

Meet 2019's The Nine

Dayna Baumann

Mike Brandes

Brandon Breznick

Matt Gajowniczek

Kyle Kennedy

Jesse Scarborough

Meg Sciarini Smith

Samantha Taczynski

Kev Talbot

