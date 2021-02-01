For the Love of AV

It’s February, Valentine’s Day is approaching and love is in the air. I love a lot of things in this world—Rory (my beloved fur baby), my family, my friends, nature, the list goes on and on—but I wasn’t always sure I’d put my job on that list.

When you enter the working world, you’re young and optimistic and assume you are going to be thrilled with every single task you’re given, because, obviously, you are going to change the world or your industry through your work. But the light of optimism can slowly dim over time, and you may find yourself simply working for the weekend.

We’ve all been there, we’ve all been burned out. But have you been amped up? Have you woken up and been truly excited to get to the office—be it a physical office or simply the kitchen table—and get started on that one project? I have. I am.

I love the world of AV and my role in it. I enjoy speaking with #AVTweeps about the latest industry trends, the newest products, and, yes, even hearing about how they’re coping with the pandemic. We have such magical people in this industry, with so much knowledge and enthusiasm, and it’s a pleasure to connect with them.

I find myself saying this a lot lately, but I love how AV professionals have managed to reinvent themselves—and sometimes even their entire business model—during the pandemic. Gatherings aren’t safe, so drive-in concerts were staged. Teachers couldn’t be in the classroom, so remote learning systems were installed quickly. Some integrators even created full-on studios for professors to record lessons. The entire world needed new or modified AV systems and our industry really stepped up and delivered.

Most of all, I love how much community members care about each other. From simply checking in with colleagues who have become friends, to creating a free job resource site (check out avjobmatch.com if you have an open position or are looking for your next gig), to #AVHappyHour gatherings where Chris Neto keeps the community in touch, AV professionals are connecting and caring for each other now more than ever. And that’s something to love.