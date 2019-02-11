DSE Diaries: Peerless-AV

In our series of #DSEDiaries, we're talking with Digital Signage Expo (DSE) exhibitors about the innovations and trends they expect to see at the 2019 show.

Q&A with Brian McClimans, Vice President of Sales, Americas and APAC, Peerless-AV.

Brian McClimans

Why DSE?

BM: Our goal at Peerless-AV is to increase our focus on specialized shows where we can tailor our messaging to attendees and provide information they are specifically looking for. DSE is one of these shows—every exhibitor and attendee is there for one reason—to showcase and learn about new digital signage solutions and trends. Shows like this let us cut through all of the extraneous noise and provide a truly personal experience for each attendee that visits our booth.

What will you focus on at the show?

BM: Outdoor continues to be a big focus for Peerless-AV. There are more and more installations of outdoor DOOH advertising and QSRs are increasing attention on the outdoor drive-thru experience with fully-sealed menu boards. To address these needs, we will be showcasing solutions like our brand new Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Display, which is IP68 rated and perfect for any application, including our Smart City Kiosks, drive-thru menu boards, transportation, entertainment for outdoor sporting events like stadiums, and amusement parks. We are also fully committed to our Direct View LED mounting solutions and will be unveiling many unique products at DSE.



Peerless-AV Smart City Kiosks (Image credit: Peerless-AV)

What is the hottest trend you expect to see at DSE 2019?

BM: Outdoor will be big focus at DSE. There will be a lot of discussions about outdoor digital signage, whereas, in the past, the focus was more on the indoor implementations. It will be exciting to see what everyone has in store for this year’s show.

To learn more, check out Peerless-AV in Booth 2407 at DSE 2019.

BONUS: DSE is giving our readers a discount for the 2019 show! Integrators and end users can use code "SCNDSE" for 15% off conference packages. Click here to register.