Chief Relieves Commissioning and Installation Headaches with New Tempo Flat Panel Wall Mount System

Sponsored Content from Chief

Hybrid work styles won’t go out of fashion anytime soon. As workers move back part-time to traditional office spaces, the need for efficient, high-quality collaboration technology that keeps in-office and remote workers connected escalates.

At InfoComm 2023 in Orlando, Chief product manager, Dorian Haro, spoke about the challenges integrators have battled when commissioning and deploying videoconferencing solutions—and how Chief’s new Tempo Flat Panel Wall Mount System is streamlining installation and simplifying mass deployments in office spaces. As Haro pointed out during an exclusive interview with Systems Contractor News, the mount has been designed to accommodate all the necessary AV components of a videoconferencing system, neatly organized and hidden behind a wall mounted display of the dealer’s choice.

To further streamline installation, integrators can populate and prewire the entire system off site, which it particularly important for commercial projects, where access to rooms and time to install is limited. “With Tempo integrators can complete four or five rooms in the time it used to take them to do two rooms,” Haro said. “They can rinse and repeat for mass deployments for greater efficiency and customer satisfaction.”

If you’re wondering which AV components work with Tempo, Chief has made ordering and commissioning a snap, too. It’s all spelled out so you know exactly which brands are compatible.

For more information about Chief’s next-generation is driving innovation in collaboration spaces and how systems integrators can implement solutions into their workflow, please visit https://www.legrandav.com/products/chief.