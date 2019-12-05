As I sit here binge-watching old episodes of Cheers on Netflix, I am reminded of my time at AVIXA’s AV Executive Conference (AVEC), which I attended in early November.

As the songs goes, “Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name. And they’re always glad you came. You want to be where you can see the troubles are all the same.” Strangely enough, the Cheers theme song accurately sums up AVEC 2019.

[AVEC 2019 Recap]

It was great to see all of the friendly faces of pro AV executives and spend some quality time networking and getting updates on major integrators’ latest endeavors. But, bigger than that, our troubles were all the same. And it was nice to be able to openly discuss those issues. From AV as a Service in education to new market applications for digital signage, the room was abuzz with the latest problems of the pro AV industry—and, more importantly, several solutions. As keynote speaker Robyn Benincasa told the group, “You’re never defined by your setback. You’re defined by your comeback.”

Perhaps the most difficult conversation at AVEC 2019 was the one I couldn’t have … about who had made the 2019 SCN Top 50 list. I was asked by several executives, but I had to keep the results a secret. Thankfully, I can finally spill the beans in this issue. Click here to read the final rankings.

As we head into 2020, don’t be afraid to reach out to your fellow AV professionals and share your problems, experiences, and solutions. Cheers to a successful and prosperous new year!