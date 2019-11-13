10 Things You Don't Know About Me: Frank Pisano

In this week's 10 Things You Don't Know About Me, we get to know Frank Pisano of BrightSign. Frank can be found on Twitter at @PisanoFrank.

1. I love to shop because I love new things. Clothes, shoes, golf clubs, collectibles, you name it.

2. I love to golf and am passionate about the game, but never serious. Golf with friends, beer, and music is preferred.

3. I’m passionate about sports—especially any games involving my alma mater Virginia Tech.

4. I’m originally from outside of New York and Philadelphia, but have now lived in Georgia for half my life. Each town has helped shape my personality and sarcasm.

5. Family is extremely important to me. I am the youngest of four with three older sisters. I really enjoy life experiences—particularly sporting events, horse racing, and amusement parks—that involve three generation of the Pisano men: me, my son, and my dad.

Image 1 of 2 Golfing is one of Frank's favorite activities. Image 2 of 2 Frank enjoys spending time at sporting events with his son and father.

6. It’s very satisfying for me to finish what I started: work projects, toothpaste, meals, etc. It pains me to waste anything, particulary time.

7. I love the Simpsons, especially Homer. I am a collector and huge fan of the show. I took friends and my son to Hollywood to do a table reading and meet the artists last year.

8. I’ve been fortunate enough to cross many things off my sports bucket list: Masters, Ryder Cup, U.S. Open, Super Bowl, Bowl Games, and some world-class golf courses.

9. I was only a Boy Scout for a few weeks when I was young, but I like to be prepared and have a plan.

10. I have the opportunity to travel extensively with my job. I love going to new places and meeting new people.