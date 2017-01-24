Spectrum Introduces New Connect36/18 Device Cart

Spectrum Industries, Inc. has released the Connect36 and Connect18 Device Cart, the latest addition to its mobile device cart line. The Connect36/18 cart securely stores and charges up to 36 Chromebooks, tablets, or notebooks up to 15.6”*. This is Spectrum’s lowest priced charging cart to date which is important as schools are constantly working with tight budgets.

“Listening to our customers led us to release this cart where we kept price in mind throughout the entire process,” said Robert Kensinger, Vice President of Sales. “The Connect36 offers the reliability and performance our customers expect from Spectrum, but at a price that truly fits into their budget.”

Wire Management and Smart Charging

All metal overhead wire management aids the wiring integration of the Connect36/18 and allows charging plugs to hang in front of each device. Three charging options are available on the Connect36 so the end-user can choose the right option for their technology. There is also a large brick tray in the back that will easily hold all the necessary cords from a fully-wired cart.

Mobility and Security

Durable ABS plastic dividers also provide the shelf padding necessary to protect your technology investment. The compact footprint, integrated handles, and the 5” balloon wheels makes for easy mobility. Heavy-gauge steel construction and powder-coated finish provide a durable, long-lasting, and secure storage solution. The recessed double-bolt latch with padlock hasp gives superior protection and security. And like all other Spectrum Industries’ carts, the Connect36/18 is ETC listed to UL 60950-1.

Designed & Manufactured in Chippewa Falls, WI

The Connect36/18 is designed and manufactured in Chippewa Falls, WI. “We are proud to have all of Spectrum’s products made right in Chippewa Falls,” states Dave See, President of Spectrum Industries. “Our small town pride is shown in the workmanship put into every product that comes off our assembly line. And we back up our products with a 10-year warranty and two years for the electrical system.”