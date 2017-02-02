Draper’s Thin Bezel-Frame Screen Experience is Now Shipping

The What: Draper’s new model, the Profile+ fixed screen, sports a half-inch thin bezel frame and is available in sizes up to 30 feet wide. The Profile+ provides the industry’s biggest “flat panel look,” according the the Indiana-based company.

The What Else: The Profile+’s frame is light and easy to assemble, and the new sliding hook-and-loop viewing surface attachment system is super simple. Optional LED lights frame the Profile+ with thousands of color possibilities, helping offset the picture. It also comes with a Zero Edge option—again, at 30 feet wide the biggest in the industry.

The Bonus? To top it all off, the Profile+ is available with all of Draper’s Optically Seamless, ISF certified, 8K-ready TecVision formulations, so there’s a Profile+ solution for any need—from 3D to Ambient Light Rejection. The all-new Profile+ can be wall mounted or flown.