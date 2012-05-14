On the Road to InfoComm: Part 6 by Sue Horwitz

Wow. I’ve been out of town the last week and the number of new exhibitors jumped from 188 to 192. The show gets bigger and bigger. Will you be there?

RFvenue

What Tech Manager wouldn’t want to end audio dropouts caused by wireless mic interference? RFvenue offers a patent-pending antenna system to eliminate the problem.



Boardshare Inc.

No installer needed to use this portable white board system. Purchase the camera, stylus, and software and be able to ‘create, capture, collaborate.’ For about $400, what do you have to lose?



Savant Systems

I used to worry whether residential products would work in commercial environments but according to this firm's tag line “ Now You Can.” Savant's relationship with Apple and other industry leaders means this bodes well for connectivity and AV control for end-users.