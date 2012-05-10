Top Six Live Event Staging Trends by RSN

Members of the Rental and Staging Network (RSN), a network of 22 geographically-diverse live event and staging companies, have offered their expertise on future trends in the industry.

“Coming off of another insightful National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show in April, we are seeing some interesting trends that not only RSN members should be aware of and ready to embrace, but the entire live event staging industry should know how these may enhance their businesses,” said Donald Guzauckas, President of RSN and General Manager of Connecticut-based, HB Group.

1. More sophisticated software available – RSN members were impressed with non-linear, 2D, 3D, realtime editing, playback and control software showcased at NAB this year. They found it user-friendly, creative and flexible with a the ability to use 3D in realtime a major plus.

2. Digital signage for meetings – Digital signage is common in airports and retail, but they may soon be seen more in meetings and breakout rooms, allowing for conveniences such as wireless minute by minute updates.



3. The migration to digital signal flow – RSN sees Fiber, Cat5, HD-SDI, HDMI and DVI increasingly being used over analog. There are now more production products on the market with few or no analog video inputs.



4. More 4K resolution video being introduced and developed – RSN members see 4K resolution video becoming a required premium product within the next 18 months and a standard offering within three years.



5. Cross-over to new product lines – Vendors you previously associated with one type of product are going to be branching out into new territory, including cinema cameras and direct view monitors.

6. Increased mainstream usage – Digital mapping, for example, is not necessarily new, but RSN members see it becoming more a part “main street meetings” than ever before. Similarly, LED lighting is becoming more diverse and affordable with new products being released onto the market.

RSN Board members are available for interview to discuss these trends in more detail.