On the Road to InfoComm: Part 4 by Sue Horwitz

Today my fingers are walking through new and interesting (to me) websites. My husband teaches college-age students how to build websites. This makes me somewhat jaded when I am doing research online. A former marketer, I am really sensitive to what companies project about their mission, services, claims, etc. I find myself making decisions about whether or not I want to work with a firm based on what I read about them on their site, and then a quick Google on customer comments. Do you do that?

Anyway, here’s today list of newbies that I hope to check out at InfoComm.



Wave Ware

This TX based company delivers pagers, paging systems, LED signs, messaging software and “much more.” I found a handy product guide that helps users sort through options.



Monoprice

Monoprice is an e-commerce firm that will be connecting with us in person at InfoComm. High quality cables, adapters, networking, computer, and security supplies are shipped the same day, if you order by 2 p.m. PST. According to their site, we can shop with confidence for the "lowest price and solid warrantees."



Blue Jeans Network

They've been the media darling lately. And what’s not to like about a firm that claims to “democratize video conferencing and bring everyone a cloud-based video conferencing service that’s every bit as easy and affordable as audio conferencing”. It is fitting that this company is a Bay Area “Best Places to Work." They have case studies on the site for HR, Education, and Healthcare. They have a low-cost MCU alternative for multi-party video. If you are charged with developing a collaborative environment, check them out.