On the Road to InfoComm: Part 4 by Sue Horwitz

Today my fingers are walking through new and interesting (to me) websites. My husband teaches college-age students how to build websites. This makes me somewhat jaded when I am doing research online. A former marketer, I am really sensitive to what companies project about their mission, services, claims, etc. I find myself making decisions about whether or not I want to work with a firm based on what I read about them on their site, and then a quick Google on customer comments. Do you do that?
Anyway, here’s today list of newbies that I hope to check out at InfoComm.
This TX based company delivers pagers, paging systems, LED signs, messaging software and “much more.” I found a handy product guide that helps users sort through options.
Monoprice is an e-commerce firm that will be connecting with us in person at InfoComm. High quality cables, adapters, networking, computer, and security supplies are shipped the same day, if you order by 2 p.m. PST. According to their site, we can shop with confidence for the "lowest price and solid warrantees."
They've been the media darling lately. And what’s not to like about a firm that claims to “democratize video conferencing and bring everyone a cloud-based video conferencing service that’s every bit as easy and affordable as audio conferencing”. It is fitting that this company is a Bay Area “Best Places to Work." They have case studies on the site for HR, Education, and Healthcare. They have a low-cost MCU alternative for multi-party video. If you are charged with developing a collaborative environment, check them out.