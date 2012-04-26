Most Read Videoconferencing Stories of the Week by AVT Staff

RADVISION Expands Video Portfolio to Include Mid-Range and Fully Integrated ...

MarketWatch (press release)

TEL AVIV, Israel & FAIR LAWN, NJ, Apr 24, 2012 (BUSINESS WIRE) -- RADVISION(R) Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) , a leading technology and end-to-end solution provider for unified visual communications, today announced the expansion of its SCOPIA video conferencing ...

Sonic Foundry Boosts NCREN Video Capabilities in North Carolina

MarketWatch (press release)

This integrated approach allows MCNC to reach more clients, many who were not at avideoconferencing endpoint for the live broadcast, by letting them now watch thevideoconferences on-demand. Since MCNC provides the Mediasite webcasting and video ...

Enterprise wish list: Video conferencing interoperability

TechTarget

Video conferencing is emerging as an important form of communication for the enterprise by providing cost savings benefits and ensuring business continuity. There are many video conferencing service providers and vendors on the market touting different ...

Vidyo Demonstrates Phenomenal Growth in FY 2011 of 82 Percent Year-over-Year

MarketWatch (press release)

HACKENSACK, NJ, Apr 24, 2012 (BUSINESS WIRE) -- Vidyo, Inc., the world's fastest-growingvideo conferencing company today announced that it completed another record year, increasing billings for Vidyo branded products by 82% in FY 2011.

2012 Channel Champions: VideoConferencing

CRN

By Chad Berndtson, CRN When it comes to videoconferencing, Cisco has the goods. Cisco beat out Microsoft as the Channel Champ in the Videoconferencing category this year. It rules not only in market share--it commands 52.5 percent of the global ...

Moot court through video-conferencing: Result of BVP tie-up with UK varsity

Indian Express

Video-conferencing is not new but for the first time in India, this technology -facilitated by a tie-up - was adopted for a moot court competition in the city, which allowed students in UK to participate. It was video-conferencing that allowed Nasreen ...

ePlus Technology Expands Managed Services Offering to Include Video ...

MarketWatch (press release)

"Video conferencing solutions are being widely adopted in the marketplace, with the use of video becoming pervasive across our customer base," said Kevin Detsch, vice president, business development of ePlus Technology. "While many organizations are ...

PV spotlights foreign exchange

NorthJersey.com

BY TINA PAPPAS LITTLE FALLS – Passaic Valley High School's (PVHS) Contemporary Issues through Videoconferencing class (CITVC) recently participated in a videoconference and spotlighted their own special brand of "foreign exchange.

2011 was a banner year for its videoconferencing business

FierceEnterpriseCommunications

Videoconferencing startup Vidyo this week said its billing in fiscal year 2011 grew 82 percent. The New Jersey-based company said its fiscal year 2011 billings in North America and Asia-Pacific regions increased 115 percent.

Don't Look Now, But Vidyo Is Messing Up the Videoconferencing Business

All Things Digital

It has been almost a year since I declared that the videoconferencing business was about to get interesting, and it has, due in no small part to the trouble that the New Jersey-based start-up Vidyo has caused its entrenched rivals.