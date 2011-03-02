7 Myths About 3D by Angela Wilson Gyetvan

1) 3D takes at least twice as long to shoot as 2D

In truth, there's no reason a 3D shoot can’t be completed on a 2D schedule.

2) There's only one "right" workflow for 3D

There are multiple workflow choices. Selecting the one right for the production company can be overwhelming.

3) Conversion to 3D is either a) Faster, cheaper and better, or b) Faster, cheaper and worse

Neither is true. Conversion is currently neither faster nor cheaper. At the same time, there are a number of circumstances where conversion might work best, or where a combination of live-action and converted footage would be best suited to the production.

4) 3D imposes severe constraints on creative

As in 2D production, there are some things to look out for, but the "rules" of 3D are no less onerous than the rules for 2D. 3D is actually a creative goldmine, as it presents an entirely new visual language to be explored, much as the advent of color in movies created nearly endless opportunity for filmmakers.

5) Only animation and action/adventure movies are suitable for 3D

There is no genre limit. Filmmakers like Martin Scorcese (The Invention of Hugo Cabret), Baz Luhrmann (The Great Gatsby), and Werner Herzog (Cave of Forgotten Dreams) have either made or are making features in other genres. Go where the visionaries are going.



6) No one's going to watch the news in 3D

People are already watching cooking shows (Guy's Big Bite) and "Unplugged"-style concerts (The Guitar Center Series) in 3D. It may be a few years off, but the day will come when you'll be enraptured by Katie Couric's latest 3D interview.

7) The lack of 3D TV broadcasts standards is strangling the market

The lack of standards is certainly putting some pressure on the market, but the reality is, in the days of increasing fragmentation in forms of delivery and the advent of IPTV to the homes, this is no longer the sort of roadblock it would have been even five years ago.

Angela Wilson Gyetvan is founder of Digital Whisper. She previously served as Vice President, Sales and Marketing for 3ality Digital, the developer of enabling technologies for 3D entertainment, and a company that has been instrumental in many 3D firsts: U2 3D, the concert film; live 3D sports and concert broadcasts with the NFL, NHL, BSkyB, Sony and AEG. Visit digitalwhisper.co for more information.