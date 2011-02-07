A Preview of the DSE New Product Pavilion by David Keene

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) 2011 (Feb. 22-25, Las Vegas) has announced the “line-up” of products to be featured in its “New Product Pavilion”. Of course, many will ask “why these particular products, out of hundreds at the show?” Many shows do this, with a “Pavilion” or “Showcase” of selected new stuff, usually in a lobby or some prominent space on the floor. Grounded in show politics and show floor jockeying for position as they always are, these kind of showcases still offer a glimpse of what’s hot—at least on that day, at that show. According to a press release from DSE today, “DSE's New Product Pavilion will feature dozens of new and innovative products that attendees will have the opportunity to see first-hand, including:
- Adder Corporation's AdderLink LPV Line Powered Video Extender
Aerva's Widgets: Social Media Collection
AOpen America's MP67-D Wireless Extender
Audio Authority's HD-IP Digital Video via Ethernet Transmitter/Receiver
Aurora Multimedia's NXT-470 Hybrid In-wall Touch Panel
Axiometek Display Solutions' 42" Industrial Grade DS DSH-142
Black Box Network's iCOMPEL HD DS Applicance (Drag & Drop Content Manager)
BrightSign's TD1012 Table Top Display Tower
Caltron Industries' MP-02Z Network MPEG Player with Zoning Options
Capital Networks' Audience 4.0 Software Creation Platform
Chief Manufacturing's flexible FUISION Portrait Pull-out Mounts
CyberResearch's CYRAQ 1000 Sunlight-Readable Outdoor LCD Display
Daktronics' IPTV (Internet Protocol) Solution
Dataprobe's iBoot-G2 that "Auto-reboots" during a power outage
DT Research's WebDT MutliScreen Appliance MS200 that Powers Multiple Screens
Emerson Network Power's FilterPro Power Filter & Surge Suppressor
Gefen's GefenPRO ELD Extender for HDMI over CAT5 with POL
iBase Technology's Signature Book S1-18 Public Display Media Player with Fusion Accelerated Processor and Low Thermal Footprint
Intelix's DIGI-HD-COAX Media Player
ITS ScreenEnclosure's Exterior Menu Board Enclosure
LG-One's SuperSign Premier-S Turnkey DS Package for Small Business
Lumimo's LEDUBE-LED Brick Display Expression System for Video Walls
MagicBox's Room Roster 10.4 Messaging System to Display Event Schedules
Microspace Communications' Velocity Cellcast Wireless Distribution System
NEC Display Solutions' X461S LED Backlit Large Screen Display
Omnivex Corporation's GPSLink Content Delivery System for Moving Vehicle
Premier Mounts' LMV: Video Wall Flat Panel Framing System
SVSi's voLANte VTT114 Transcoder Capable of Supporting Unlimited Locations
Visix Digital Content Management System
WAND Corporation's Interactive Digital Nutritional Information Promo Board
Wifarer's Wifarer Mobile Phone-based Software System
David Keene is the executive editor of Digital Signage Magazine