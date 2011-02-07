A Preview of the DSE New Product Pavilion by David Keene

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) 2011 (Feb. 22-25, Las Vegas) has announced the “line-up” of products to be featured in its “New Product Pavilion”. Of course, many will ask “why these particular products, out of hundreds at the show?” Many shows do this, with a “Pavilion” or “Showcase” of selected new stuff, usually in a lobby or some prominent space on the floor. Grounded in show politics and show floor jockeying for position as they always are, these kind of showcases still offer a glimpse of what’s hot—at least on that day, at that show. According to a press release from DSE today, “DSE's New Product Pavilion will feature dozens of new and innovative products that attendees will have the opportunity to see first-hand, including:

Adder Corporation's AdderLink LPV Line Powered Video Extender

Aerva's Widgets: Social Media Collection

AOpen America's MP67-D Wireless Extender



Audio Authority's HD-IP Digital Video via Ethernet Transmitter/Receiver



Aurora Multimedia's NXT-470 Hybrid In-wall Touch Panel



Axiometek Display Solutions' 42" Industrial Grade DS DSH-142



Black Box Network's iCOMPEL HD DS Applicance (Drag & Drop Content Manager)



BrightSign's TD1012 Table Top Display Tower



Caltron Industries' MP-02Z Network MPEG Player with Zoning Options



Capital Networks' Audience 4.0 Software Creation Platform



Chief Manufacturing's flexible FUISION Portrait Pull-out Mounts



CyberResearch's CYRAQ 1000 Sunlight-Readable Outdoor LCD Display

Daktronics' IPTV (Internet Protocol) Solution

Dataprobe's iBoot-G2 that "Auto-reboots" during a power outage

DT Research's WebDT MutliScreen Appliance MS200 that Powers Multiple Screens



Emerson Network Power's FilterPro Power Filter & Surge Suppressor



Gefen's GefenPRO ELD Extender for HDMI over CAT5 with POL

iBase Technology's Signature Book S1-18 Public Display Media Player with Fusion Accelerated Processor and Low Thermal Footprint



Intelix's DIGI-HD-COAX Media Player



ITS ScreenEnclosure's Exterior Menu Board Enclosure



LG-One's SuperSign Premier-S Turnkey DS Package for Small Business

Lumimo's LEDUBE-LED Brick Display Expression System for Video Walls



MagicBox's Room Roster 10.4 Messaging System to Display Event Schedules



Microspace Communications' Velocity Cellcast Wireless Distribution System



NEC Display Solutions' X461S LED Backlit Large Screen Display



Omnivex Corporation's GPSLink Content Delivery System for Moving Vehicle



Premier Mounts' LMV: Video Wall Flat Panel Framing System



SVSi's voLANte VTT114 Transcoder Capable of Supporting Unlimited Locations



Visix Digital Content Management System



WAND Corporation's Interactive Digital Nutritional Information Promo Board

Wifarer's Wifarer Mobile Phone-based Software System



