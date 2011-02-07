Topics

A Preview of the DSE New Product Pavilion by David Keene

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) 2011 (Feb. 22-25, Las Vegas) has announced the “line-up” of products to be featured in its “New Product Pavilion”. Of course, many will ask “why these particular products, out of hundreds at the show?” Many shows do this, with a “Pavilion” or “Showcase” of selected new stuff, usually in a lobby or some prominent space on the floor. Grounded in show politics and show floor jockeying for position as they always are, these kind of showcases still offer a glimpse of what’s hot—at least on that day, at that show. According to a press release from DSE today, “DSE's New Product Pavilion will feature dozens of new and innovative products that attendees will have the opportunity to see first-hand, including:

  • Adder Corporation's AdderLink LPV Line Powered Video Extender

Aerva's Widgets: Social Media Collection

AOpen America's MP67-D Wireless Extender

Audio Authority's HD-IP Digital Video via Ethernet Transmitter/Receiver

Aurora Multimedia's NXT-470 Hybrid In-wall Touch Panel

Axiometek Display Solutions' 42" Industrial Grade DS DSH-142

Black Box Network's iCOMPEL HD DS Applicance (Drag & Drop Content Manager)

BrightSign's TD1012 Table Top Display Tower

Caltron Industries' MP-02Z Network MPEG Player with Zoning Options

Capital Networks' Audience 4.0 Software Creation Platform

Chief Manufacturing's flexible FUISION Portrait Pull-out Mounts

CyberResearch's CYRAQ 1000 Sunlight-Readable Outdoor LCD Display

Daktronics' IPTV (Internet Protocol) Solution

Dataprobe's iBoot-G2 that "Auto-reboots" during a power outage

DT Research's WebDT MutliScreen Appliance MS200 that Powers Multiple Screens

Emerson Network Power's FilterPro Power Filter & Surge Suppressor

Gefen's GefenPRO ELD Extender for HDMI over CAT5 with POL

iBase Technology's Signature Book S1-18 Public Display Media Player with Fusion Accelerated Processor and Low Thermal Footprint

Intelix's DIGI-HD-COAX Media Player

ITS ScreenEnclosure's Exterior Menu Board Enclosure

LG-One's SuperSign Premier-S Turnkey DS Package for Small Business

Lumimo's LEDUBE-LED Brick Display Expression System for Video Walls

MagicBox's Room Roster 10.4 Messaging System to Display Event Schedules

Microspace Communications' Velocity Cellcast Wireless Distribution System

NEC Display Solutions' X461S LED Backlit Large Screen Display

Omnivex Corporation's GPSLink Content Delivery System for Moving Vehicle

Premier Mounts' LMV: Video Wall Flat Panel Framing System

SVSi's voLANte VTT114 Transcoder Capable of Supporting Unlimited Locations

Visix Digital Content Management System

WAND Corporation's Interactive Digital Nutritional Information Promo Board

Wifarer's Wifarer Mobile Phone-based Software System

David Keene is the executive editor of Digital Signage Magazine