Zylight LED Lighting Solutions at InfoComm

Zylight will showcase its product line for professional AV applications at InfoComm 2015, including versions of its F8-100 LED Fresnel and IS3c LED large panel light housed in white fixtures, new F8-B black light and F8-200 Fresnel, and Newz on-camera light. Zylight will be co-located with USHIO America in Booth 6844 during the show, which runs June 17–19 in Orlando, FL.

Available in tungsten (3200K) or daylight (5600K), the F8-100 features an LED engine with quantum dot technology that provides a cooler, more energy-efficient light than traditional Fresnel instruments. It only draws 90 watts, but has close to the light output of a traditional 1000-watt Fresnel. The F8-100 has a high CRI (Color Rendering Index) as well as a high TLCI (Television Lighting Consistency Index) for consistent, high-quality color reproduction.

The white version of the IS3c includes a redesigned Chimera soft box that can be custom ordered in white. The fully dimmable IS3c is a wide, high-output soft light with built-in controls for adjusting color temperature, color correction, and Zylight’s Color Mode, which produces millions of colors without gels or filters. It can serve as a background color wash light or as a wide soft light, and can be controlled via DMX.

With a proprietary ultraviolet chip for artistic black light effects in amusements park attractions or theatrical productions, the F8-B is one of the only dedicated LED UV instruments on the market that delivers variable zoom control. It provides four times the fluorescent brightness of a traditional 400-watt Fresnel black light at the same distance, but only draws about one quarter of the electrical power.

Like the F8-100, the compact F8-B collapses to four inches thick for easy transport and storage, and can be powered by a worldwide AC adapter or even standard 14.4V camera battery. The F8-B includes a patented flat focusing system, continuously adjustable beam spread (16–70 degrees), and eight-inch SCHOTT glass lens for single shadow traditional Fresnel beam shaping.

Another new addition to the F8 product line, the F8-200 LED Fresnel delivers the brightness of a 2,000-watt Tungsten or 400-watt HMI fixture, but can be powered by AC or two 14.4V standard Gold Mount or V-Mount batteries. Built on the same chassis as the F8-100 and F8-B, the F8-200 includes an active cooling system and collapses to less than five inches thick for easy transport. All F8 lights are water resistant (IP54) and offer full DMX operation.Zylight will also demonstrate its Newz on-camera LED light, which delivers a soft but punchy light that complements skin tones. The variable white light includes brightness settings from tungsten to daylight, and its unique articulated arm design and custom barn doors offer easy height and angle adjustments. All Zylights include ZyLink wireless technology, which makes it easy to link multiple Zylights for simultaneous remote control.

