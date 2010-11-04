Early Bird Rates for GV Expo

At GV Expo, Nov 30 - Dec 2 in Washington, DC, all of your bases are covered with three content-rich conference options to round out your educational experience. Register today for early-bird rates. Save 10-20% on select conference rates, if you register before November 11. Use code EM8 when registering.

Digital Media DC @ GV Expo: The conference is designed for production and post production professionals who wish to maximize their effectiveness and creativity on their digital tools. Benefit from sessions offered on digital editing software from Apple, Avid and Adobe.Savings up to $180!

Apple Training & Certification @ GV Expo: Return home certified! In addition to the technical conference, GV Expo also offers 2-day, end-user Certification Prep Courses and Exams in Apple Final Cut Pro 7 Level I and Apple Motion.

NEW! InfoComm Academy @ GV Expo: GV Expo is partnering with the highly respected InfoComm Academy this year to deliver high-quality education and training designed specifically for government AV professionals. Prices are as low as $129.

Visit https://elandregistration.com/elandreg/index.php?e=ROZfB1Tw4t8%3D for more information.