ETCP Examinations to Be Held at LDI 2012

The ETCP Examinations will be held at LDI 2012 in Las Vegas, with all three ETCP examinations being given in one session the morning of October 20.

Candidates who wish to take more than one exam should contact ETCP. Interested applicants must submit their application, along with supporting materials and fee, to the ETCP office no later than September 15.

Candidate information, including eligibility requirements and applications, is available on the ETCP website, or if you would like the information mailed, contact Meredith Moseley-Bennett, ETCP Certification Manager, at 212-244-1505 or etcp@plasa.org.