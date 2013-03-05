PreSonus Offers Free Reference Mic with StudioLive Mixer

PreSonus has introduced its Universal Control 1.7 with integrated Rational Acoustics Smaart audio-analysis and optimization software, and has made a special limited-time offer to celebrate the release.



If you buy a StudioLive 24.4.2 digital mixer between March 1 and May 31, in addition to the mixer and software bundle, you will also receive a free PreSonus PRM1 precision reference microphone.

Smaart Measurement Technology provides a spectrograph and real-time analyzer (RTA) that let you see, graphically, what's going on in your mix and quickly fix frequency problems and squelch feedback. The new Universal Control 1.7 adds three Smaart wizards that make it easy to view the frequency response of a venue, quickly calculate and set delay-system timing, and verify output connectivity.

To use these new wizards, you'll need a reference, or "measurement" microphone like the PRM1—a super clean, omnidirectional mic with a flat frequency response for capturing the sound in the room as accurately as possible.

PreSonus normally offers the PRM1 reference mic for $99 U.S., but until May 31, you get it free with the purchase of a StudioLive 24.4.2.